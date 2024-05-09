On the Campaign Trail: Marchese Will Run for State Rep. In Democratic Primary

Councilor-at-Large Mike Marchese said he will be a candidate for the state representative seat in the 28th Middlesex District Democratic Primary on September 3, 2024.

A 1974 graduate of Everett High School who went on to receive a degree in Business Administration from UNH, Marchese has served on the Everett City Council for 24 years. He was the president of the Council in 2023 and topped the ticket in impressive fashion in the councilor-at-large election in November. He wants to carry that momentum into his campaign for state representative.

“Coming off the good vote that I received in the council election in November, I’m very excited about the campaign,” said Marchese. “I’m going to run hard and put the facts out there. I intend to go door-to-door and do a lot of newspaper advertising. We’ll be on Facebook. We’ll be a little bit more organized than I was in the past.”

As of Tuesday, McGonagle was set to join current State Rep. Joe McGonagle in the race in the 28th Middlesex District. McGonagle has announced his candidacy for re-election. “There is a good selection of candidates, and I think by far, I’m the better candidate,” said Marchese, who is in the real estate business . “I’m proud of my record as a city councilor and I stand strongly for the education of the children of Everett.”