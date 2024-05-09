News Everett Citizens Foundation Grants Are Presented by Independent Staff • May 9, 2024 • 0 Comments The Everett Citizens Foundation held its grant presentation ceremony Monday in the City Council Chambers. Chairperson Holly Garcia began the program by congratulating the award recipients. The grants totaled more than $100,000, ranging in allocations from $10,000 to $4,450 for the 19 organizations. Grant recipients are pictured with Everett Citizens Foundation board members following the grant presentation ceremony.