2024 Resident Parking Sticker Program Has Begun

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the official start date for the 2024 Resident Parking Sticker program. Starting Tuesday, January 2, vehicle owners must submit an online application in order to obtain their parking sticker for 2024. Please note there have been a few changes from last year.

After a resident has successfully submitted an online application, they will receive a confirmation email. Once the resident’s information is verified, they will receive an additional email to confirm that the order has been successfully processed. The parking sticker will then be mailed to the resident. Residents may apply for up to 4 stickers per online application. Information required to complete the application includes:

• Full Name

• Address

• Phone Number

• Email Address

• License Plate Number

• Name that Appears on the Registration

Resident stickers for 2024 must be obtained and displayed on the vehicle before March 1st. As a courtesy, from January 2nd to February 29th, stickers may be obtained for FREE. The $10 fee per sticker will be reinstated on March 1st.

Please be advised that in order for a resident sticker to be approved, the vehicle must be registered to the City of Everett and be in good standing. A sticker will not be issued if the vehicle has overdue parking tickets or unpaid excise tax.

For residents applying for a first-time sticker or those with new plates or vehicles, please visit City Hall, Room 13, to apply. Please bring your vehicle’s registration and proof of address, such as a driver’s license or current utility bill, to obtain a parking sticker.

Please note that beginning on January 2nd, residents of the Lower Broadway area must visit City Hall, Room 13, in order to renew their Lower Broadway sticker and visitor placard. Please bring your registration and proof of Lower Broadway area address, such as a driver’s license, current utility bill, or last year’s visitor placard to renew.

The following are new changes that will be in effect beginning this year:

• Commercial vehicles must bring their registration to City Hall and pass an inspection to obtain a residential sticker. The vehicle must weigh under 10,000 lbs. and have no more than four wheels to obtain the sticker. Box trucks are not allowed to obtain a residential sticker. The cost of the sticker will be $300.

• We allow 1-day visitor passes to be obtained at $5 per pass. Also, you can obtain up to four 10-day parking placards per plate for $25 per placard. To qualify, you must provide a valid registration and proof of the Everett address (current utility bill or current lease).

The online Residential Parking Sticker Program application can be found at epay.cityhallsystems.com. For questions regarding the program or the online application, please contact 311 at 617-394-2270 or the Parking Clerk’s Office at 617-394-2295 or 617-394-2275. If you have questions regarding your sticker order status, please contact City Hall Systems at 508-381-5455.

When applying online for the resident sticker, you may receive an email that the system does not recognize the address. In this case, the Collector’s office will add the address into the system and then respond to the email notifying the address has been added. At this point, the resident may re-apply for the sticker online.

To apply or for more information, please visit: cityofeverett.com/city-hall/departments/parking/residential-parking-stickers.