Everett Public Library Calendar of Events

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, November 20th at 6:00 pm. We will read Curtis Sittenfeld’s Romantic Comedy about a comedy writer who’s sworn off love, until a dreamy pop star flips the script on all her assumptions—a “smart, sophisticated, and fun” (Oprah Daily) novel from the author of Eligible, Rodham, and Prep… 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, November 21st at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, November 20th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, November 21st at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.