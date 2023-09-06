Everett Public Library Calendar of Events

The following calendar of events lists upcoming activities for the month of September at the Everett Public Libraries:

Sept. 11 — Sept. 16

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, September 12th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, September 14th at 12pm. We’ll discuss Paul Kalinithi’s When Breath Becomes Air. An idealistic neurosurgeon facing death asks what makes life worth living? See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Board Game Afternoons Parlin Fireplace Room. Thursday, September 14th from 3-5pm. Join us for an afternoon of board game fun at the library! Play your favorite classic games with friends, family, and fellow board game enthusiasts. No need to bring your own games—we have plenty to choose from. Join us to learn new games and enjoy friendly competition.

Library Trivia Night Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, September 14th at 5:30pm. Sign up in teams of 2-5 to compete! Includes questions from all around the literary world. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Registration is required. Prizes provided by the Friends of the Everett Public

Libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, September 11th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Crafts for Kids Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, September 12th at 3pm. Join us this month for fall-themed crafts! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 13th at 10am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, September 13th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, September 15th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Lemonade Mouth with your friends and family.

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, September 16th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Shute Adult and Teens

Personalized Jewelry Making, Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM. Rescheduled from our postponed event, this program will be available for those who originally signed up, any additional slots will be open for registrations. Create your own personalized jewelry to bring home with you! Recommended for ages 14 to 109! Registrations are required.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.