DeMaria Announces Merrimack Outlets Shopping Trip for Older Adults in November

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Council on Aging (COA) has planned a shopping trip to Merrimack Premium Outlets in sales tax-free New Hampshire. This opportunity to get your holiday shopping underway will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and will depart from the Connolly Center at 9 a.m.

At Merrimack Premium Outlets, you will find some of your favorite outlet stores at outlet prices. This includes stores such as Ann Taylor, Bloomingdales, Chico’s, Calvin Klein and many more. At 3 p.m., you will depart Merrimack to return home.

Space is limited to 35 people, so please sign up at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street. The cost is $35 per person. For more information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.