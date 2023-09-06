DeMaria Announces Fiesta Del Río 2023

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett, in partnership with El Mundo Boston and Rumba 97.7, will host the second annual Fiesta Del Río on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Everett Stadium, Cabot Street.

This event will have free admission and offer a variety of activities to enjoy such as live performances, Hispanic cultural food, entertainment for children and resources from participating vendors. This year’s lineup of 18 performers will include a wide range of talented artists. For the full list of participating artists, please visit the event page at cityofeverett.com/events/fiesta-del-rio.

“We’re excited to once again host Fiesta Del Río for all of our residents to have a good time and learn more about Hispanic heritage by partaking in all that we have to offer at this event,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Everett has a large and diverse Hispanic community, and it’s important that we continue to celebrate the cultures that are representative of our city.”

Those looking to attend are encouraged to take the free Neighborhood Runner Shuttle Service provided by Encore, which will be adding a route to and from Everett Stadium for the day. The stop will be located between the enVision Hotel and Market Basket stops. To find the full schedule and learn more about this free service, please visit cityofeverett.com/resident-services/everett-living/encore-neighborhood-runner-shuttle-service.

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and is observed by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The City will be joining in celebrations across the country to recognize and celebrate Everett’s diverse Hispanic community.

The rain date for this event is Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, from 2 to 9 p.m., at Everett Stadium, Cabot Street. To learn more, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/fiesta-del-rio.