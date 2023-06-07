PCSSII Teacher Denise Rincon, Recognized for Outstanding Work

Last month, Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSSII) teacher Denise Rincon received a certificate of recognition from Boston’s Mayor Wu for her work with new migrants. Originally from Venezuela, Mrs. Rincon dedicates herself to assisting these migrants, many also from Venezuela, in getting acclimated to their new surroundings in the Greater Boston area. Rincon is now in her fifth year at the Saugus Charter, where she teaches Spanish.

Mrs. Rincon was raised in a tight-knit Venezuelan family, which instilled a deep sense of community and service. While in Venezuela, she was actively involved in non-profit organizations. Today, Mrs. Rincon is the Founder, Director, and President of the Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts. Though teaching keeps her busy, she remains devoted to those around her through the Association.

The Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts drives several successful initiatives. Go-Fund-Me fundraisers, coat drives, food drives, collecting and organizing feminine hygiene product care packages, and beyond, Mrs. Rincon’s charitable efforts have imprinted on her community. PCSSII colleagues attest that Mrs. Rincon’s giving spirit never tires.

Mrs. Rincon wants the Boston community to know she is committed to educating those around her: PCSSII students, Bostonians, and incoming migrants. Her goal is to continue to inform and guide migrants to becoming good citizens. On her community work, she notes, “If we can educate the native people here to learn to help migrants in this process, we can all work together to create a better version of society.”

