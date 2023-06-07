Councilor Lattanzi Has His Nomination Papers Certified

Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi has completed the nomination paper certification process and is ready to embark on his campaign for re-election.

Lattanzi was first elected to the seat in November, 2021. He prides himself on his 100 per cent attendance record at City Council meetings.

Al Lattanzi.

“I haven’t missed a meeting,” said Lattanzi proudly.

Lattanzi said he will run “a vigorous campaign” and looks forward to being on the campaign trail during the summer.

Lattanzi is the owner of Everett Supply and True Value Hardware on Main Street. Al’s parents, Vave and Mary Lattanzi, opened the business in 1950 and the store has been in existence for 73 years.