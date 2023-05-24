Memorial Day Service at Glenwood Cemetery Starts at 10 A.M.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett’s 2023 Memorial Day Service will take place on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery. The entrance to the cemetery is located on Washington Avenue.

Emceed by Director of Veterans Affairs Antoine Coleman, the event will honor veterans of our armed services who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country’s freedom. Those who attend will have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers and pay tribute to those who served our country and are no longer with us.

The City of Everett invites residents to attend this Memorial Day Service to remember our country’s fallen heroes. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the Gold Star Pavilion/gazebo where the service will take place. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.