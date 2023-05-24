Matewsky, Rogers, Garcia Are First To Certify Nomination Papers

One incumbent, Ward 1 City Councillor Wayne Matewsky, and two candidates in City Council races, Katy Rogers (councilor-at-large) and Holly Garcia (Ward 4 councilor) were the first to have their nomination papers certified for the 2023 municipal election.

Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio confirmed that the three candidates had compiled the required number of signatures, making it official that their names will appear on the ballot for the preliminary election in September.

Wayne Matewsky.

Katy Rogers.

Holly Garcia.

Matewsky is looking to continue his stellar 42-year record in public service that includes two years as Everett’s state representative.

Rogers, an award-winning, professional photographer and owner of Katy Rogers Art, filed her nomination papers Monday.

“I love Everett and I want to move the city forward in a positive direction,” said Rogers. “I look forward to connecting with residents throughout the next few months.”

Rogers said she is an advocate for equality, the environment, affordable housing, small businesses, food security, youth, and senior issues.

“As your city councilor, I will fight for the people and the city we call home,” said Rogers.

Garcia, who is a graduate of Massachusetts School of Law, is making her second run for the Ward 4 seat. Garcia is very active in city organizations She is the chairperson of the Everett Citizens Foundation and a vice president in the ‘E’ Club of Everett.

Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers for the 2023 election:

City Council At-Large

Angelmarie Dinunzio

Katy Rogers

John Hanlon

Michael Marchese

Irene Cardillo

Shaskia Bosquet

Kisan Upadhaya

Guerline Alcy

Stephanie V. Smith

Jean Marc Daniel

Joseph Pierotti Jr.

Council Ward 1

Wayne Matewsky

Jerry A. Navarra

Council Ward 2

Joetta Yutkins

Stephanie Martins

Paul Cardillo

Council Ward 3

Anthony DiPierro

Darren Costa

Council Ward 4

Kimberly Kit Bridge

Nancy Cianchetta

Jimmy Tri Le

Holly D Garcia

Council Ward 5

Vivian Nguyen

Robert J. Van Campen

Council Ward 6

Alfred Lattanzi

Peter Pietrantonio

School Committee

At-Large

Joanna Garren

Samantha Lambert

Margaret Cornelio

Cynthia E. Sarnie

Michael J. McLaughlin

Jay E. Holt

Samantha Hurley

Joseph A. LaMonica

Farah Costa

School Committee

Ward 1

Millie J. Cardello

Margaret Cornelio

School Committee

Ward 2

Jason Marcus

Joanna Garren

School Committee

Ward 3

Jeanne M. Cristiano

School Committee

Ward 4

Michael J. Mangan

Thomas P. Messina Jr.

School Committee

Ward 5

Charles E. Leo

Marcony Almeida Barros

School Committee

Ward 6

Daniel Skerrit

Pattiann Scalesse

Thomas E. Abruzzese