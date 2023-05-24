Matewsky, Rogers, Garcia Are First To Certify Nomination Papers

One incumbent, Ward 1 City Councillor Wayne Matewsky, and two candidates in City Council races, Katy Rogers (councilor-at-large) and Holly Garcia (Ward 4 councilor) were the first to have their nomination papers certified for the 2023 municipal election.
Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio confirmed that the three candidates had compiled the required number of signatures, making it official that their names will appear on the ballot for the preliminary election in September.
Matewsky is looking to continue his stellar 42-year record in public service that includes two years as Everett’s state representative.
Rogers, an award-winning, professional photographer and owner of Katy Rogers Art, filed her nomination papers Monday.
“I love Everett and I want to move the city forward in a positive direction,” said Rogers. “I look forward to connecting with residents throughout the next few months.”
Rogers said she is an advocate for equality, the environment, affordable housing, small businesses, food security, youth, and senior issues.
“As your city councilor, I will fight for the people and the city we call home,” said Rogers.
Garcia, who is a graduate of Massachusetts School of Law, is making her second run for the Ward 4 seat. Garcia is very active in city organizations She is the chairperson of the Everett Citizens Foundation and a vice president in the ‘E’ Club of Everett.
Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers for the 2023 election:
City Council At-Large
Angelmarie Dinunzio
Katy Rogers
John Hanlon
Michael Marchese
Irene Cardillo
Shaskia Bosquet
Kisan Upadhaya
Guerline Alcy
Stephanie V. Smith
Jean Marc Daniel
Joseph Pierotti Jr.
Council Ward 1
Wayne Matewsky
Jerry A. Navarra
Council Ward 2
Joetta Yutkins
Stephanie Martins
Paul Cardillo
Council Ward 3
Anthony DiPierro
Darren Costa
Council Ward 4
Kimberly Kit Bridge
Nancy Cianchetta
Jimmy Tri Le
Holly D Garcia
Council Ward 5
Vivian Nguyen
Robert J. Van Campen
Council Ward 6
Alfred Lattanzi
Peter Pietrantonio
School Committee
At-Large
Joanna Garren
Samantha Lambert
Margaret Cornelio
Cynthia E. Sarnie
Michael J. McLaughlin
Jay E. Holt
Samantha Hurley
Joseph A. LaMonica
Farah Costa
School Committee
Ward 1
Millie J. Cardello
Margaret Cornelio
School Committee
Ward 2
Jason Marcus
Joanna Garren
School Committee
Ward 3
Jeanne M. Cristiano
School Committee
Ward 4
Michael J. Mangan
Thomas P. Messina Jr.
School Committee
Ward 5
Charles E. Leo
Marcony Almeida Barros
School Committee
Ward 6
Daniel Skerrit
Pattiann Scalesse
Thomas E. Abruzzese