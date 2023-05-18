News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Kids to Parks Day Event

A Fun Day with Activities for Kids and Families at Swan Street Park

Everett, MA – Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the annual Kids to Parks Day event will be held on Saturday, May 20, at Swan Street Park from 11am to 1pm.

All families are invited to enjoy various activities, interactive games, inflatable attractions, characters, face painting, music and much more.

Kids To Parks Day is a nationally recognized day celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. The goal is to get kids and families outside and off their electronic devices to utilize and enjoy their community’s recreational resources, parks and playgrounds. The City is joining in the celebration by inviting our youth to participate in this day by hosting an event at Swan Street Park for all to attend.

For more information, please visit cityofeverett.com/events/kids-to-parks-day.

DeMaria Announces Haitian and Healing Initiative Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Sante se Richès – Haitian and Healing Initiative event will take place on Saturday, May 20 from 2pm to 6pm at the Everett Recreation Center, 47 Elm Street.

As part of the City’s celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, all are invited to join us for an intergenerational discussion on healing amongst the Haitian community. The event will feature a powerful panel of leaders, sounds by a local DJ and much more.

The month of May is recognized as Haitian Heritage Month, which is celebrated around the world to commemorate Haitian history, heritage and culture. The City of Everett will be taking part in the celebrations by hosting events for the community to learn more about and celebrate Everett’s Haitian community and culture.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, May 22nd at 6:00 pm. In Elizabeth Strout’s My Name is Lucy Barton, a simple hospital visit becomes a portal to the tender relationship between mother and daughter in the extraordinary novel by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Olive Kitteridge. 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email to [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, May 23rd at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Origami Club. Parlin Fireplace Room. Saturday, May 27th at 12pm. Come and practice the ancient art of paper folding. All ages and skill levels are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, May 22nd from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, May 24th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Pixel Perfect. Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, May 25th at 3:30pm. Pixel Perfect is an interactive educational video game exhibit that will give visitors a hands-on experience with gaming history. From Pac-Man to Sonic the Hedgehog, many iconic retro gaming classics are readily available to play at the Parlin Library. While playing them, you’ll learn a bit about their history too! Presented by Arcade Awesome. Recommended for ages 10+, younger patrons will need parental supervision.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, May 26th at 3pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Puss in Boots with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.

Personalized Jewelry Making, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, May 23rd at 7 PM. Join us for a relaxing evening of jewelry making. With plenty of beading options, all we require is that you bring your creativity! Design your own personalized piece of jewelry, wear it, and show it off just in time for the spring. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Recommended for ages 14-109! Available spots are limited, please register by going on our website: everettpubliclibraries.org.