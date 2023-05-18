Joanna Garren Announces Her Candidacy for School Committee Ward 2

Joanna Garren has announced her candidacy for Ward 2 School Committee. The following is her statementt:

My name is Joanna Garren, and I am running for School Committee, Ward 2.

I have a BFA from the University of Hartford and a Master’s of Art Therapy from Albertus Magnus College. In 2007, I joined the Americorps NCCC program, and spent ten months helping to rebuild communities that were devastated by Hurricane Katrina. My husband and I moved to Everett in 2016, and I currently work as a stay-at-home mom to two children, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. Since coming to Everett, I have served on the boards of Integral Arts Everett, the Everett Food Policy Council, and am currently on the board of the Everett Arts and Cultural Council.

Joanna Garren

The reason I am running for school committee is to be an advocate for all students, regardless of ability, socioeconomic status, or country of birth. It seems clear that many of the young people in the schools don’t feel that their elected officials are supporting them or listening to their concerns. My job as a committee member will be to listen and learn from my constituents on how we can give our children the best possible educational experience.

I believe that the best way to bring positive change to the world is to start with our local communities. I love how this city has welcomed me and my family, and I look forward to serving all of you.