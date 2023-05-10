Next Stop Revere To Host Annual Revere Beach Pride

In honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, Next Stop Revere is hosting our 2nd Annual Revere Beach Pride on Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

Located under the rainbow balloon arch on the Christina & John Markey Memorial Pedestrian Bridge at 400 Ocean Ave, this event will be filled with fun, pride-themed activities.

Festivities begin at 2 P.M. for this free event open to the public. From a family-friendly drag show to a pride-themed photo booth with music by DJ Giller, there will be plenty to celebrate at Waterfront Square through 6 P.M.

Party locations include Fine Line, Dryft, and Mission Beach House, which will continue to host guests for the after party past 6 P.M. Special food and drinks options will be available at all three locations throughout the event.

For more information, visit www.nextstoprevere.com/event/2nd-annual-revere-beach-pride/.

Next Stop Revere is the City of Revere’s official tourism office. Weather by land, sea, of “T” make your Next Stop Revere.