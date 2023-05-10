Lattanzi Announces Intention To Seek Re-Election

Ward Six City Councilor Alfred Lattanzi has announced he will seek re-election to the City Council. Lattanzi was first elected to represent Ward Six in the 2021 municipal election and has a 100% attendance record at City Council meetings.

The following is Alfred Lattanzi’s statement:

“It’s been the honor of a life-time to represent my neighbors on the City Council and I’m excited for the work ahead,” said Lattanzi. “I put the needs of my constituents above all else and I look forward to continuing to be their voice at City Hall,” he added.

Alfred Lattanzi has been a dedicated member of the Everett community for his entire life. He serves on the Traffic Commission and is the Vice-Charman of the Everett Redevelopment Authority. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the Everett Credit Union, first as director then as Treasurer. In 2009, he was elected city-wide to the Everett Charter Commission, which produced our current unicameral City Council that was ratified by voters in 2011. He is also the owner of Everett Supply & True Value Hardware Store on Main Street, Everett.

Lattanzi learned the value of hard work at a young age while growing up in a working-class Everett family. After graduating from Everett High School, he went on to graduate from Wentworth Institute of Technology & Franklin Institute of Technology. While working at Charles T. Main Engineering, he continued his education and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University.

A few years later, Lattanzi decided to enter into business with his parents, Mary and Babe, at Everett Supply, which his parents started in 1950. Together, they enhanced the business, providing quality work and supplies to their neighborhood and beyond. The family business has thrived for over 70 years, but what hasn’t changed is the company’s dedication to their city and its neighbors.

Lattanzi is a dedicated husband and father. He and his wife, Dolores, adopted two children, Alfred and Matthew. Alfred helps manage the family business, while Matthew went on to become an attorney. He is also the proud grandfather of Austin.

Lattanzi has been involved in local politics for a majority of his life. He worked as a campaign aid to his dear friend, the late Speaker George Keverian. He also worked on many local campaigns and initiatives, and is proud of his contributions to the city charter through his work on Charter Commission. He has a reputation of being honest, trustworthy and a straight shooter.

Alfred Lattanzi has seen where Everett has been, he sees the great progress the City has made, and he wants to be a part of where we’re going. Everett has been and will forever be his home. He is proud of his hometown, he cares about the residents of Everett, and he is ready to keep working for you!

Alfred can be reached by calling 617-594-0455, by emailing [email protected], or by stopping by his place of business during regular business hours.