Candidates Pull Nomination Papers for 2023 Election

As soon as the Everett Election Department opened its doors Monday morning, candidates began pulling their nomination papers for the 2023 municipal election.

Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi, former Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro, and Ward 2 School Committee member Jason Marcus were the first to pull their nomination papers.

Joanna Garren is pictured after pulling her nomination papers for Ward 2 School Committee and School Committee at-large for the 2023 municipal election. Garren said she will make a decision about which of the two School Committee elections that she will enter.

Katy Rogers is pictured after pulling her nomination papers for the Everett City Council at-large election.

Everett Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio is pictured outside the Election Department Office Monday.

Joanne Garren, mother of two children, ages 4 years old and 18 months old, pulled nomination papers just before 9 a.m. for Ward 2 School Committee and School Committee at-large.

Katy Rogers, well-known professional photographer and lifelong resident, entered the Election Department office shortly after 9 a.m. and pulled her nomination papers for the City Council at-large election. Angelmarie DiNunzio also pulled nomination papers for the at-large election.

Five other current members of the City Council, Council President Michael Marchese, Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, and Ward 5 Councilor Vivian Nguyen pulled papers, indicating their intention to seek re-election.

The Ward 4 City Council election has drawn significant early interest with four candidates, incumbent Councilor Jimmy Tri Le, and challengers Kimberly Kit Bridge, Holly Garcia, and Nancy Cianchetta, having pulled nomination papers.

As of press time Tuesday, Election Commissioner Danielle Pietrantonio reported that 22 candidates had pulled nomination papers for City Council and School Committee races as the Everett Independent was going to press Tuesday.

The list of candidates who pulled nomination papers is as follows:

City Council At-Large

Angelmarie DiNunzio

Katy Rogers

John Hanlon

Michael Marchese

Council Ward 1

Wayne Matewsky

Council Ward 2

Joetta Yutkins

Stephanie Martins

Paul Cardillo

Council Ward 3

Anthony DiPierro

Council Ward 4

Kimberly Kit Bridge

Nancy Cianchetta

Jimmy Tri Le

Holly D Garcia

Council Ward 5

Vivian Nguyen

Council Ward 6

Alfred Lattanzi

Peter Pietrantonio

School Committee

At-Large

Joanna Garren

Samantha Lambert

School Committee Ward 1

Millie J. Cardello

School Committee Ward 2

Jason Marcus

Joanna Garren

School Committee Ward 3

School Committee Ward 4

Michael J. Mangan

Thomas P. Messina Jr.

School Committee Ward 5

School Committee Ward 6