Candidates Pull Nomination Papers for 2023 Election

As soon as the Everett Election Department opened its doors Monday morning, candidates began pulling their nomination papers for the 2023 municipal election.
Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi, former Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPierro, and Ward 2 School Committee member Jason Marcus were the first to pull their nomination papers.
Joanne Garren, mother of two children, ages 4 years old and 18 months old, pulled nomination papers just before 9 a.m. for Ward 2 School Committee and School Committee at-large.
Katy Rogers, well-known professional photographer and lifelong resident, entered the Election Department office shortly after 9 a.m. and pulled her nomination papers for the City Council at-large election. Angelmarie DiNunzio also pulled nomination papers for the at-large election.
Five other current members of the City Council, Council President Michael Marchese, Councilor-at-Large John Hanlon, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky, Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, and Ward 5 Councilor Vivian Nguyen pulled papers, indicating their intention to seek re-election.
The Ward 4 City Council election has drawn significant early interest with four candidates, incumbent Councilor Jimmy Tri Le, and challengers Kimberly Kit Bridge, Holly Garcia, and Nancy Cianchetta, having pulled nomination papers.
As of press time Tuesday, Election Commissioner Danielle Pietrantonio reported that 22 candidates had pulled nomination papers for City Council and School Committee races as the Everett Independent was going to press Tuesday.
The list of candidates who pulled nomination papers is as follows:
City Council At-Large
Angelmarie DiNunzio
Katy Rogers
John Hanlon
Michael Marchese
Council Ward 1
Wayne Matewsky
Council Ward 2
Joetta Yutkins
Stephanie Martins
Paul Cardillo
Council Ward 3
Anthony DiPierro
Council Ward 4
Kimberly Kit Bridge
Nancy Cianchetta
Jimmy Tri Le
Holly D Garcia
Council Ward 5
Vivian Nguyen
Council Ward 6
Alfred Lattanzi
Peter Pietrantonio
School Committee
At-Large
Joanna Garren
Samantha Lambert
School Committee Ward 1
Millie J. Cardello
School Committee Ward 2
Jason Marcus
Joanna Garren
School Committee Ward 3
School Committee Ward 4
Michael J. Mangan
Thomas P. Messina Jr.
School Committee Ward 5
School Committee Ward 6