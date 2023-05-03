City of Everett Hosts Canciones Y Comida Event

The City of Everett recently hosted the annual Canciones Y Comida event at the Everett Recreation Center to kick off the Everett Adult Learning Center’s (EALC) Cultural Immersion classes.

Those who attended had the opportunity to “Learn Through Uniting” through Hispanic food and music. There was plenty of Cuban, Dominican and Colombian food throughout the celebration and performances from Adriana Herrera, Daniel Torres, DJ Chocolate, DJ Rico Suave and Primo Simon.

The event brought the Everett community from many different backgrounds together to learn more about Hispanic culture, sing, dance, eat and most importantly have fun.

The EALC is offering English as a Second Language classes to residents. For more information, please contact Catarina Patterson at 617-394-2318 or visit the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St., Everett MA 02149.

If you would like to know about all of the upcoming events we have planned for Everett residents, please visit cityofeverett.com/calendar/category/events/list. You can also follow our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Facebook: City of Everett MA and Mayor Carlo DeMaria. Instagram: @cityofeverettma and @mayorcarlodemaria. Twitter: @Mayor_DeMaria. All residents are welcome to join us for all the exciting events we have planned.