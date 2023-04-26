News in Briefs

DeMaria’s Summer Youth Job Program Accepting Applications

The City of Everett is now accepting applications for Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s Summer Youth Job Program. Everett residents from ages 14 to 25 years of age who are seeking summer employment are encouraged to apply.

Job placements are located throughout the City of Everett. Job locations include various community organizations, businesses and departments within the City of Everett. The program will run from July to the end of August.

To apply, please visit afterschoolhq.com/cityofeverett. Applicants will be able to view all of the positions available, what days of the week the position will require them to be available, the age range for each job and more details about each position. Completed applications must be submitted by Saturday, May 20.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at 617-394-2280.

Joanna Schaffhausen at the Parlin Library, May 2, at 7pm

Are you fascinated by crime? Why did they do it? How were they caught? If so, you’re going to love our next author, Joanna Schaffhausen.

She can wield a scalpel, which she learned while studying neuroscience. She has a doctorate in psychology and a long-standing interest in the brain, how it develops and how it can go so very wrong. As an editorial producer for ABC News, she wrote programs for World News Tonight, Good Morning America, and 20/20. She is also the 2016 winner of the Mystery Writers of America/St. Martin’s Minotaur First Crime Novel Award.

But it is her writing, the pace, the characters and the stories that get you. When asked how she gets her ideas, Ms. Shaffhausen says, “Anywhere and everywhere, but especially from true crime stories. I still go to sleep at night to the dulcet tones of Forensic Files. I mine the stories for how investigators feel about their cases; how they talk and think. I also find it fascinating how initially there will be lots of avenues to follow, each with many clues, and the thrill of discovery is in learning which of these pieces of evidence turns out to be the key to solving the case.”

Learn more about her books, her process, and her villains on Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:00 pm. Coffee and pastries provided by The Friends of the Everett Libraries.

DeMaria Announces the City of Everett is Offering Outdoor Dining to Businesses

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will once again be offering the option to have outdoor dining to businesses in Everett. Permits will be available to those who fill out and submit an application form by email or in-person to the Planning & Development Department, Room 25, on the second floor of Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway.

As Summer approaches, we understand how important outdoor dining can be to local restaurants and cafés in our community. We would like to help by offering the chance to take part in this opportunity.

Businesses can request or submit an application form to [email protected] or by visiting in person at the Department of Planning & Development office, Room 25 on the second floor of Everett City Hall, 484 Broadway. The application can also be found in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Haitian Creole on the City of Everett website by visiting the following URLs:

English – cityofeverett.com/document/outdoor-dining-application-english

Spanish – cityofeverett.com/document/outdoor-dining-application-spanish/

Portuguese – cityofeverett.com/document/outdoor-dining-application-portuguese/

Haitian Creole – cityofeverett.com/document/outdoor-dining-application-haitian-creole/

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, May 3rd from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, May 4th at 6:30 pm. May the Fourth be with you! Join us for a showing of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Let’s Make Earrings! Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, May 6th 12:00. Mother’s day is coming. For the special person in your life, make the gift of earrings! All supplies are provided by The Friends of the Everett Libraries, but they, and spaces, are limited. Please stop by the Circulation or Information Desks, or call (617) 394 2300, to sign up. For ages 13+.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, May 1st from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime with Vera. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, May 2nd at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

Crafts for Kids. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, May 2nd at 3pm. Let’s make a sign for Mother’s Day! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, May 3rd at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, May 5th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Air Bud with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, May 2nd at 3 PM. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.

“80 For Brady” Movie Showing at the Connolly Center May 11

In honor of Older Adult Health Month, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging are happy to announce the Connolly Center will be showing the feel-good movie of the year “80 for Brady” on Thursday, May 11 at 1pm at the Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street.

Nothing is better for your health than sharing a laugh with your friends. Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild journey to see their hero Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. This movie stars Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lili Tomlin and of course Tom Brady. Join us for the movie and an ice cream party free of charge sponsored by the Everett Foundation for Aged Persons.

For additional information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.