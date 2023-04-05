City of Everett Holds Monthly Lunch and Learn

The City of Everett recently held its Lunch and Learn for the month of March at City Hall.

This month’s program was titled: “The Totality of Us: Tips for Creating Inclusive Workspaces for Women.”

This month’s Lunch and Learn focused on women in honor of Women’s History Month. The special guest speakers were Antoinette Octave Blanchard, Health and Human Services Equity Access Officer; Krista Costello, Public Health Nurse Manager; and Sabrina Firicano, Executive Director of the City of Everett’s Health Department.

During the program, these accomplished women shared about bringing their diverse lived experiences together to build a strong and inclusive work culture. Some of the topics they spoke about were the importance of inclusivity in their department and working together as a team. They also shared their thoughts on the pay gap between men and women and the recently passed Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), set to go into effect on June 27, 2023. This act will require employers to provide a reasonable accommodation to workers for known limitations related to pregnancy, Childbirth or related medical conditions.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria would like to thank the ladies from the Health Department for sharing their experiences at the March Lunch and Learn program.

Lunch and Learn is a monthly program created and moderated by the City of Everett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Cathy Draine. It allows City employees to come together, share ideas and experiences, and discuss new topics while enjoying lunch. The series is a part of the City’s commitment to engage, educate and elevate.