Firefighter Tori Cyrus Honored for Her Life-Saving Efforts

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City Council honored Everett Firefighter Tori Cyrus in recognition of her life-saving efforts in resuscitating an individual whose heartbeat had stopped while he was at a local restaurant.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria presents an Official Citation to Firefighter Tori Cyrus at the City Council meeting Monday night.

With her family, friends, colleagues in firefighting, restaurant staff, and the individual whose life she saved in the audience at the City Council Chambers Monday night, Tori Cyrus accepted the Official Citation from Mayor DeMaria that read: In recognition of saving the life of a gentleman whose heart stopped. While off-duty and dining at a local restaurant, your swift administration of CPR resulted in deterring a heart attack in progress. Cyrus humbly delivered brief remarks following the presentation.

“I take a lot of pride in being an Everett firefighter,” Cyrus said. “My grandfather always said, ‘Always expect the unexpected, and regardless of where you are, it’s our duty to act.’ “That night, I was glad I was there. I was glad my friends were there. It was great to help out and be an active member of my community, so thank you, everybody, for coming.” 0Cyrus is a graduate of Everett High School where she was a standout in field hockey, basketball, and softball. She went on to play college softball at Fitchburg State. Her high school softball coach, Tammy Turner, the current EHS athletic director, was on hand to congratulate her former player on receiving the esteemed awards in recognition of her heroic action. Everett Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple and Everett Firefighters Union Local 143 President Craig Hardy also congratulated Cyrus following the citation presentation ceremony.