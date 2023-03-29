EHS Baseball Team Shooting for Tourney; Hosts Malden Monday

The Everett High baseball team, which fell just short of qualifying for the MIAA state tournament in 2022, will be aiming to reach the post-season when the Crimson Tide open their 2023 campaign this coming Monday when they host Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden.

The opening pitch of the new season is set for 4:00 at Glendale Park.

The 2023 edition of the EHS baseball team will be led by a quartet of senior captains, Matt Turilli, Alex Velasco, David Saia, and Tyler Wedge, all of whom have played in the EHS program for their entire high school careers.

“We are returning nine players from last year’s team,” said EHS head coach Joel Levine. “We have to replace some key positions such as centerfield, shortstop, and second base and I’m looking forward to seeing if some of our younger guys can step in and fill a couple of those roles.

“After coming up just shy of making the state tournament last year, the players are hungry to get back out there and make another run,” added Levine.

In addition to the four senior captains, the varsity roster includes seniors Nick Gilbert and Arman Mustafa; juniors Justin Longmore, Enrico Vega, Alex Lara, and Dom Papa; and sophomores Nordeivy Santana, Albert Santana, Isaiah Goffigan, Reynaldo Santiago, and Jonathan Scioletti.

After Monday’s opener, Levine and his crew will make the short trek across the Parkway to Chelsea next Wednesday.

The Tide will face all seven of their GBL opponents (Chelsea, Revere, Malden, Medford, Somerville, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) twice each and play non-league foes Charlestown (twice), Greater Lawrence (twice), Salem Academy, and Mystic Valley to complete their 20-game schedule.

EHS Spring Sports Swing Into High Gear

In addition to the EHS baseball and softball teams, the spring sports season will kick into high gear in the coming week for all of the Crimson Tide athletes.

The boys volleyball team, under head coach Mike Fineran, will play at Malden on Monday and at Chelsea next Wednesday.

The boys and girls tennis teams, helmed by Greg Bluestein and Courtney Meninger respectively, swing into action on Monday with the girls at Malden and the boys hosting Malden on the Rossetti Courts. Next Wednesday, the girls will entertain Somerville while the boys trek to Somerville.

The EHS girls lacrosse team, under the direction of coach Christina Buckley, will open their season next Thursday (April 6) at Somerville.

The boys and and girls outdoor track & field teams, led by coach Jehu Cimea, also will get underway next Thursday with a meet at Revere.

Poste-Schiavo Heads Into 25th Year at Helm of EHS Girls Softball

The 2023 season will mark the 25th year at the helm of the Everett High softball program for legendary head coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo, who last year achieved the milestone of her 300th career coaching victory. “I’m looking forward to an amazing year with my coaching staff and players,” said Poste-Schiavo. “This year’s team is made up of a great group of girls who are not taking one thing for granted.” The 2023 edition of the Lady Crimson Tide will feature 11 returnees from last year’s 16-5 squad. Everett was the co-champion (with Lynn Classical) of the Greater Boston League (GBL) with a 12-2 record and qualified for the post-season state tourney, where they came up just short in a tough 4-2 loss in the opening round to Concord-Carlisle. Everett will be led by a trio of senior captains, Kayley Rossi, Kristi Skane, and Julia Curran. Returning juniors include Emma Longmore, Bryana Mason, Gianna Masucci, and Arabela Cvitkusic. Newly-added to the junior class is Alessandra Foster. Returning sophomores include Jayla Davila, Ashley Seward, Emilia Maria-Babcock, and Alexa Uga. Moving up this year are sophomores Kassidy Rivera and Peyton Warren. “Our focus is one game at a time,” said Poste-Schiavo. “Our strengths are that we have all but two spots with returning starters in them. Last year’s starting right fielder, Kristi Skane, will be stepping into the pitching spot this year. Peyton Warren, our other pitcher, will be splitting time between JV and Varsity. “Right field has many options for solid players to go into,” the coach continued. “Weaknesses may be our hitting. We struggle at being consistent with our bats. However, many have been working on their batting in the off-season, so we are hopeful that this will be another strength of ours.” The Lady Crimson Tide will open their season this Monday at GBL foe Malden and will host Chelsea next Wednesday at 4:00 at Glendale Park. The team will meet all seven of their GBL opponents (Chelsea, Revere, Malden, Medford, Somerville, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English) twice each and play non-league foes Cambridge (twice), O’Bryant (twice) Minuteman Regional, and Latin Academy to round out their 20-game schedule.