City of Everett Hosts G.I.R.L.S. Day at Everett Rec Center

The City of Everett, Everett Police and Everett Fire Departments, in collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police, State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Tufts University Department of Public Safety hosted G.I.R.L.S Day 2023 on Saturday, March 25 at the Everett Recreation Center. G.I.R.L.S. stands for Grit, Intelligence, Resilience, Leadership, and Strength.

Representing the Massachusetts National Guard Recruiting and Retention Batallion, from left, PFC Dave Laguerre, SFC Jamie Chambers, SFC John Sargent, PFC Dylan Rodriguez, and SPC Paul McCrohan. Also pictured is G.I.R.L.S. Day participant Rose-Marie Hebert.

At the well-attended event, young women participated in activities such as mock crime scene investigations, physical exercise, and finger printing. Everett’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Cathy Drane started the event in collaboration with the Mass. State Police.