Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore News

Members of the Zonta Club of Chelsea & North Shore recently delivered Scholarship Checks to the School Districts of Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Saugus.

From left to right: Stanley Chamblain, Everett High School Vice- Principal, Barbara Lawlor, Zonta Member, James Murphy, Everett High School Principal, Mary Jane O’Neill, Zonta Member, Dennis Lynch, Everett High School Vice Principal.

For many years the Zonta Club has donated these scholarships to 5 Senior High School women who will be attending college. We are pleased to continue awarding these scholarships to deserving young women. We are proud to be able to support the High School’s scholarship program and we wish the recipients all the best in their future endeavors.