Everett Players Headed to Shriners Game

Three Everett football standouts have been named to the North Squad for the 45th Shriners Football Classic, which will be held at Bentley University on Friday, June 16. Quarterback Karmarrri Ellerbe, offensive lineman Nick Raymond, and wide receiver Giacobbe Ward, are among over 100 seniors who will take the field in the June classic that raises money for the Aleppo Transportation Fund that helps families from all over the world meet the costs of transporting children to Shriners Childrens Hospitals in Boston and Springfield. Ellerbe, who was named all scholastic in both the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, was the Greater Boston League MVP while leading the Crimson Tide to the league title. Both Ward and Raymond were stalwarts for Everett. For Ward and Giacobbe, the game will introduce them to the gridiron where they soon will continue their football careers, as both recently signed their Letters of Intent to attend Bentley in the fall.