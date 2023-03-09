News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Seniors On the Road “Beehive the Musical” February 13

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging have planned a special trip to The Greater Boston Stage Company, formally known as The Stoneham Theater to see “Beehive The Musical,” Wednesday, May 3, 2023. We will celebrate the girl groups of the 1960’s, such as The Supremes, The Shangri-La’s , Lulu, The Vandella’s and many more. Relive the music you danced to on your living room floor. Our bus departs the Connolly Center at 1pm for a 2pm show and will return you to the Connolly Center. For information or reservations please see Cathi at The Connolly Center. Space is limited to 30 people. For additional information, please call 617-394-2270.

COVID Testing at Rivergreen Park Ending March 31

The City of Everett would like to advise residents that after Friday, March 31, 2023, the Covid-19 testing site at Rivergreen Park, 1 Rivergreen Drive, will no longer be available.

The Commonwealth is ending its “Stop the Spread” testing initiative and closing the remaining 11 testing sites across the state, including the Everett site at Rivergreen Park. Residents can still get tested at the site until Friday, March 31, during regular hours, which are Monday through Friday, 7am to 7pm and Saturday, 12pm to 6pm. The site is closed on Sunday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health encourages residents to access private locations such as pharmacies and use home tests if you are in need of testing.

To find locations near you where you can get tested, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/find-a-covid-19-test.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, March 15th at 1:00 pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us for our Bingo afternoon! Prizes awarded. We have space for 12 people. If you have any questions, call (617) 394 2300.

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, March 15th from 3-5pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, March 16th at 6:30 pm in the Parlin Meeting Room. Join us for Shazam! (PG-13) in anticipation of the sequel’s release. Popcorn and hot chocolate provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, March 17th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch The Muppets with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.

Yarn Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, March 14th at 3pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!