Former Everett superintendent of schools Fred Foresteire has been released from jail after serving 19 days.

Foresteire had been ordered to serve nine months in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent assault on two women. He had been previously found guilty of indecent assault and battery against a third woman following a trial in Malden District Court.

Foresteire will remain free while his attorney puts together an appeal of his convictions.