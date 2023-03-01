News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick Dinner

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, in partnership with State Representative Joe McGonagle, is pleased to announce the annual Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick Dinner will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, in the Picasso Ballroom from 6pm-9pm. Join us as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish banter, live music and comedy at the annual dinner.

The event will feature performances from Devri, comedian Dave Russo, Singing Trooper Dan Clark, Mary Heavey-Quinn’s Irish step dancers and the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums.

In addition to entertainment, there will be awards presented to those who serve the community. The honorees will receive the traditional shillelagh as a token of gratitude for their dedication to community service. The dinner is a light-hearted evening filled with laughter and camaraderie in the true Irish tradition.

• Tickets are $100 per person or $900 per table.

• To purchase tickets, please RSVP: [email protected]

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Everett Fire Victims Fund, For Kids Only Afterschool and Orange Rose Foundation.

The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick is a non-profit organization founded in 1941 to increase awareness of the cultural achievements of people of Irish descent in America. The organization has been serving the Everett Community since 1954 and has had such distinguished guests as then-Senator John F. Kennedy in 1958, as well as a wide array of governors, senators and other distinguished public servants.

For any questions or additional information, please contact [email protected]

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Tuesday, March 7th at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, March 8th at 1:00 pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us for our Bingo afternoon! Prizes awarded. We have space for 12 people. If you have any questions, call (617) 394 2300.

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, March 9th at 12:00 pm. We will discuss Alex Michaelides’ The Silent Patient, a shocking psychological thriller of a woman’s act of violence against her husband – and of the therapist obsessed with uncovering her motive. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Childrens

Crafts for Kids. Parlin Children’s Room. Tuesday, March 7th at 3pm. Let’s make a leprechaun! All kids ages 3 and up are welcome; please come and join the fun! Registration is required. Sign up online or at the Parlin Children’s desk.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, March 10th at 3pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Minions with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Parlin and Shute Libraries. By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. Please call 617-394-2302 for the Parlin Library and 617-394-2308 for the Shute Library to register.

Everett Art Association Spring Art Session Begins March 7

The Everett Arts Association spring session classes will be held on Tuesdays from 12 noon to 3pm, beginning March 7 for 10 weeks ending in May 9. at The Connely Center, 90 Chelsea Street. There will be an instructor on hand to guide you using your preferred medium. There is a nominal fee to participate in the classes. Classes are drop-in, pay as you go, or you can commit to the full ten weeks. For more information, please call Ann LaConte at 617-387-7797. Students are required to bring their own materials.

Grooves for Good Fundraiser at Aeronaut Cannery

SATURDAY, March 4 get your GROOVE on!

Join Aeronaut Cannery and DJ DONUTS for a night of great music and silly dance moves with proceeds to benefit Art Lab Everett, an organization in Everett, MA that offers low-cost and free arts programming for residents and surrounding community members. With classes and workshops for all ages, monthly open houses, and open studio and gallery space, Art Lab EVERETT is fostering the growth and development of the arts in Everett!

Aeronaut Cannery is located at 199 Ashland St. More info and tickets available here: https://bit.ly/3MZXW7c or visit Artsforeverett.org.

After School Art Classes at Art Lab Everett

Visit Artsforeverett.org to learn about after school art classes for students in grades 1-5.

Next session begine March 7. They also have evening classes for adults.

Email [email protected] for more information