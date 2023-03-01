Local Students in the News

Loesch Named to Husson University’s Dean’s List

Everett resident, Carissa Loesch, has been named to Husson University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

During the fall semester, Loesch was enrolled in Husson’s Master of Science in occupational therapy/Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration and public health program.

Students who make the Dean’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

