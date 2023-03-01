City of Everett Celebrates Black History Month

At the Everett Recreation Center

The City of Everett, alongside elected officials and members of the community, continued its celebration of Black History Month with “History in the Making: Celebrating Everett’s Youth and Young Adults at the Everett Recreation Center over the weekend.

Elected officials, City employees and community members gathered at the Recreation Center to celebrate Black History Month.

Phunk Phenomenon performed for all who attended.

At Zion Church Ministries

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett, in partnership with Zion Church Ministries, continued the

City’s celebration of Black History Month with a wonderful event at Zion Church, titled: “Joy Down in My

Soul: A Gospel Tribute to Black History Month.”

Churchgoers were enjoying the special service at Zion Church.