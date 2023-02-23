News Everett High Hockey and Cheerleading Senior Night by Independent Staff • February 23, 2023 • 0 Comments Everett High School hockey captain David Saia (front row) received special recognition for his impressive achievement of surpassing the 100-point milestone in his career. Pictured at the ceremony are, teammates (back row) Cam Cuoto, Riya Tanizaki, Mykell Schovanec, and Chris Cecca; (front row), Coach Ryan Cerrato, Jamie Chambers of the U.S. Army National Guard, Head Coach Craig Richards, Coach Kirk Toomajian, and Coach Jamie Branzell.