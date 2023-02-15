Foresteire Found Guilty, To Serve 90 Days in Jail; Second Trial Starts Today

Former Everett Superintendent of Schools Frederick F. Foresteire was convicted by a Malden District Court jury last Thursday after a three-day trial on two counts of a felony charge of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 for touching a 41-year-old female School Department employee on the buttocks in 2017 and 2018.

Former Everett Superintendent of Schools

Frederick F. Foresteire.

The victim worked in the Everett Public Schools Administration Building. The allegations included that the defendant touched her buttocks on various dates in the School Administration Building where they worked.

Foresteire, who took the stand in his own defense and vigorously denied the charges, was sentenced by Judge Emily A. Karstetter to 18 months in the House of Correction on one count, with 90 days to be served and the balance suspended for two years, during which time he will be placed on probation. He was ordered to stay away from the victims and witnesses in the case and also to stay away from the Everett public schools and all school events.

On the second count Foresteire was sentenced to two years of probation concurrent with the first count.

Foresteire, who served as Everett’s superintendent for almost 30 years from 1989 to when he stepped down in late 2018, also will be required under state law to register as a sex offender.

Foresteire’s attorney, Gerard Malone, noting that this was a split-verdict in which the jury acquitted Foresteire of three similar counts, asked Karsetter for a sentence of probation only, citing Foresteire’s age, but the judge instead sided with Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Carrie Spiros, who argued that Foresteire should serve some jail time for his actions.

Commenting on the verdict, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said, “The defendant in this case used his position of power to victimize one of his employees, assaulting her and repeatedly making her feel unsafe, uncomfortable, and powerless at her place of employment. Today’s verdict reflects our commitment to protecting this victim and to holding the defendant accountable for his actions.”

Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie added, “I commend the work by our investigative team and want to remind all those in our community that we stand ready to assist those that are victimized.”

The Everett School Committee issued the following statement following the verdict:

“On behalf of the Everett School Committee, the school administration, its teachers and all of the staff, I wish to thank the victim of this tragic case for having the courage to report this matter to the Committee, the witnesses and to law enforcement in Everett. We hope that the Committee’s own efforts to investigate the allegations by appointing outside counsel, our diligent response to the allegations from the outset of this matter in 2018, and our own prompt resolution of these matters with the victim showed that Everett and its School Department took these matters extremely seriously and has no tolerance for any form of assault, sexual harassment, or any form of bullying or discrimination at the hands of anyone no matter who you are and what title you hold.

“The Committee, the school administration and its staff proudly protected the victim’s rights and the rights of witnesses who cooperated with us and we are committed to continuing to do so. The Everett Schools are a very different place today than they were in 2018 and the Committee believes our new and diverse school environment is a place that reflects the values of this community and that the residents, students, parents, and community can and should feel safe, supported and be proud of regardless of who you are or where you came from. I wish to express our thanks to the prosecutors, witnesses, the court and most importantly the jury for finally resolving this matter once and for all for all of us in Everett.

“Michael Mangan, Chair, Everett School Committee, February 9, 2023.”

Last week’s trial was the first of three facing Foresteire, with the other two also involving charges of indecent assault and battery that have been alleged by two other former female employees. The second of the three cases has been set for today (Wednesday).