Everett Kicks Off Black History Month

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, alongside elected officials, community members and participants, kicked off the City of Everett’s celebration of Black History Month with “Seeds. Roots. Branches: A Living History of Black Families in Everett” at the Parlin Memorial Library.

Attendees gathered in the Parlin Library to kick off the exhibit, which will be available to all who visit the Parlin Library during regular hours until March 3.

Attendees viewing one of the displays.

One of the many displays showing Everett’s Black history.

Attendees gathered at the Parlin Library and reminisced and learned so many wonderful facts about the deep and rich history of Everett’s Black residents, both past and present.

The Library was regaled with photo collages, single photos and group photos showing amazing family moments and also milestone moments signifying some of the great contributions to our community and outstanding accomplishments made by Black residents of Everett throughout history.

“The biggest take away for me, after listening to the many wonderful speakers, was the fact that all of them both personally and while speaking for other family members, were adamant that no matter where they currently reside, or where they may travel, Everett will always be their home and that they wouldn’t trade growing up here for anything,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Everett is where their roots are and will always remain.”

Mayor DeMaria would like to thank the many contributors, whom through their monumental effort, made the event a reality. Especially the family members who were on hand to elaborate and share their stories about the different gatherings and people depicted in the displays.

All are welcome to visit the Parlin Memorial Library, 410 Broadway, and enjoy the displays during their regular business hours. The exhibit will be up until March 3.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City of Everett calendar on the City website at cityofeverett.com/calendar/month/ and attend one or all of the upcoming events celebrating Black History Month.