Council Congratulates Borgonzi on Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory

Special to the Independent

At the start of its meeting Monday night, the Everett City Council congratulated Kansas City Chiefs Assistant General Manager Mike Borgonzi on the team’s victory in Super Bowl LVII Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith led the way in extending the Council’s official congratulations to Borgonzi, an Everett High graduate and former standout for the Crimson Tide football team under head coach John DiBiaso.

Borgonzi, who was a three-time All-Ivy League player at Brown, is in his 14th season in the Chiefs’ organization. His brother, Dave Borgonzi, is the linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears.

Led by quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, to claim the organization’s second title in the past four seasons. The Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.