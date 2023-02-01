Local Students in the News

Morelli Named to The University of Scranton Dean’s List

Luca F. Morelli of Everett was among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Morelli is a freshman political science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Holy Cross Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

College of the Holy Cross congratulates the following students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Ashley Cadet of Everett, member of the class of 2023

To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

About Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Everett Student Inducted Into National Honor Society at BC High

The following Everett student has been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:

• Cristian Salvador (Class of 2024)

The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to recognize high school students who have distinguished themselves in their school and community.

Each year eligible juniors and seniors are invited to apply for membership in NHS. Applications are reviewed by a committee of BC High teachers to confirm that each student has attained a high standard of each of these characteristics: scholarship, character, leadership, and service.

At BC High, NHS members are committed to service in the school and in the broader community. All students applying for membership must be current with the completion of required community services hours for their grade level at BC High. After induction into NHS, all members are expected to offer significant service to the school community as tutors in the Academic Resource Center, as ambassadors at Open House and Admissions events, and in other capacities.

A minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 is required of all applicants. Beyond the grade point average, applicants must be a positive presence in their academic classes. They must show initiative and dependability, work well with other students, exhibit a strong work ethic, and demonstrate openness to growth.

About Boston College High School: Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men in grades 7 to 12. Founded in 1863, the school enrolls more than 1,400 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts. For more information, please visit bchigh.edu.