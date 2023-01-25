News Briefs

DeMaria Announces New Program for Everett Businesses

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce, in partnership with the Everett Chamber of Commerce, a new program to help staff local businesses and provide Everett’s youth opportunities to work in various career fields.

As part of Mayor DeMaria’s “Everett for Everyone” initiative, the City would like to give young adults in Everett an opportunity to gain work experience while also helping local businesses during a time when rising costs are adding to the financial hardship of running a company. The Everett Chamber of Commerce will be assisting the City in connecting to local businesses to offer youth workers ages 17-25 a chance to receive extra help at no cost to the company.

This new program is an extension of the City’s Summer Youth Program, which has been operating for over 25 years, providing summer job opportunities to Everett’s youth. Through this program, Everett’s youth gain work experience, networking skills and develop new skill sets. The expansion of the program is possible due to funding form the Metro North Workforce Board.

“I’ve wanted to expand our Summer Youth Program to run throughout the year,” said Mayor DeMaria. “By giving our City’s youth the opportunity to work for local businesses, we’re able to help them network and receive valuable work experience while also assisting our businesses here in Everett.”

Everett businesses are encouraged to email [email protected] or [email protected] to express your interest and learn more information.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adults and Teens

Meditation Parlin Tower Room. Tuesday, January 31st, at 12:15 pm and Thursday, February 2nd at 12:15 pm. Take a quick lunch break. Reduce your stress, with Nurse Joanne. Please call 617-394-2300 if you have any questions. No registration required.

Parlin Book Group, Monday, January 30th at 6:00 pm, Parlin Meeting Room and via Zoom! We will read and discuss Barbara Kingsolver’s Unsheltered, a timely meditation on the cost, and benefits, of change. 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email, [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Bingo! Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, February 1st at 1:00 pm. Can’t get enough Bingo? Join us for our Bingo afternoon! Prizes awarded. We have space for 12 people. Please join us. If you have any questions, call (617) 394 2300.

Chess Club Parlin Fireplace Room. Wednesday, February 1st from 3- 5 pm. Play, learn, and practice chess at our club meetings every other Wednesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 617-394-2300 with any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies! Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, February 2nd at 6:30 pm. Popcorn and hot chocolate provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. As if! Join us for a showing of the classic teen rom-com, Clueless (PG-13).

Parlin Childrens

Storytime with Vera. Tuesday, January 31st at 12 pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6. Can’t make it on Tuesday? Catch Vera again on Thursday, February 2 at 12 pm in the Shute Children’s Room.

Storytime and Singalong, Parlin Toddler Play Area. Wednesday, February 1st at 11 am. Come to the Parlin Library and listen to picture books, sing songs, dance around and more. Suggested ages 2-6.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. February 3rd from 3-5 pm. e will be watching Shrek 2. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch movies with your friends and family.

DiDomenico Visits Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea Amid Inspector General Report

In light of the Inspector General’s January report citing many areas that have to be addressed and improved at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, Senator Sal DiDomenico visited the Veteran facility last week alongside State House colleagues, Senator John Velis, and Representative Judith Garcia. The elected officials spoke with Veterans at the Home and toured the facility with staff and the new leadership. The Inspector General’s report highlighted the need for better communication from the leadership team to the staff, as well as several issues regarding the care of Veterans.

“Our Veterans and the staff that cares for them deserve better,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “We visited the Soldiers Home to see and listen for ourselves about what is happening at the ground level. We are taking this very seriously, and I look forward to partnering with the new leadership at the Soldiers’ Home and the Healey Administration to make sure conditions improve and every Veteran is treated with dignity and respect.”