News Everett Lights Kinara in Celebration of Kwanzaa by Independent Staff • January 4, 2023 • 0 Comments The City of Everett recently hosted the first annual Kwanzaa Celebration at the Connolly Center. To conclude the City of Everett’s celebration of the holiday season and as part of Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s “Everett For Everyone” initiative, community members and elected officials joined together to celebrate Kwanzaa. Shown above are Uprising Dance Theatre and The Art of Black Dance and Music performed for attendees and taught everyone about the history of Kwanzaa. All of the candles on the kinara were lit in celebration of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Gift bags were handed out to young attendees after the celebration concluded.