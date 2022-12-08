News in Brief

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adults and Teens

Meditation, Parlin Tower Room. Tuesdays, 13 and again on Thursday, December 15, at 12:15 and 1:15 pm.. Take a quick lunch break; reduce your stress from inflation, your job and providing for your family, with Nurse Joanne. Please call 617-394-2300 if you have any questions. No registration required.

Thursday Night Movies, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 pm in the Parlin Meeting Room. Join us for the Christmas classic, Miracle on 34th Street.

Parlin ChildrenStorytime with Kathleen, Parlin Children’s Toddler Room. Monday December 12 at 10am! Visit the Parlin Memorial Library Children’s Room to attend a storytime in Spanish. Read by Librarian Kathleen! Suggested ages 2-6.

Gayle’s Crafts, Parlin Children’s Craft Room. Tuesday, December 13 at 3PM Christmas Dinosaur Ornament Craft Kit.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. December 16th from 3-5 we will be watching Polar Express. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch movies with your friends and family.

Shute Children

Story Time with Vera, Shute Children’s Room. Thursday, December 15th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Suggested ages 2-6.

DeMaria Announces Everett Public Menorah Lighting

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting the annual Everett Public Menorah Lighting on Monday, December 19 at 4:30pm in front of City Hall located at 484 Broadway.

Join us as we celebrate Chanukah, which is the Jewish eight-day “festival of lights” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting and special prayers.

The City of Everett is pleased to, once again, collaborate with Rabbi Sruli Baron of the Tobin Bridge Chabad to enjoy a festive community-wide celebration. After we light the menorah, attendees are welcome to enjoy music, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, chocolate gelt and more.

All residents and families are invited to attend this celebration as we continue to spread holiday cheer throughout the season.

DeMaria Announces Everett’s First Polar Plunge

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Everett Police Department and Law Enforcement Torch Run will be hosting the first annual Polar Plunge on Sunday, December 11 at 11am at the Everett Recreation Center located at 47 Elm St. Check in for plungers will begin at 9am.

Plungers will take turns jumping into a cold pool to support Special Olympics. Participants are encouraged to invite their bravest, inclusion-celebrating friends and family, create a plunge team and start supporting.

The Polar Plunge is about more than just a good time. The program aims to empower over 14,000 Special Olympics athletes in Massachusetts to train and compete in the sports they love, sponsoring lifelong friendships and competitive spirits, and celebrating inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities on and off the playing field.

Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

Assisted Living Locators Urges Adult Children To Have Long Term Care Plan

The holiday season is a time of giving and sharing special moments with your family. As you decorate the tree and bake those cookies, don’t forget about an important gift you can give to your aging parent – the gift of a long-term care plan.

Assisted Living Locators Boston, a local senior placement and referral service, is urging adult children to have a very merry … long term care plan to make sure their parents have personalized care and support when they need it.

As parents get older, many will turn to their adult children to help them in the next steps of senior living. Many of these adult children live an average of 450 miles from their parents and are having to assume the role of a long-distance caregiver. According to the National Center on Caregiving, approximately 5 to 7 million adult children in the U.S. are long-distance caregivers.

Assisted Living Locators Boston Vice President of Placement and Aging Strategy John Moniz, a Marshfield resident, stated that adult children, especially those who are long distance caregivers, should use the holiday season as an opportunity to assess the current lifestyle of aging parents and evaluate what can be improved to strengthen their loved one’s health and happiness. “No matter what stage of life your parents are in, talking about long term care and creating a plan now for the future can help them live their life on their own terms,” he explained.

“Assisted Living Locators is a free service that can help you explore and understand elder care options,” said Moniz. “Our senior care advisors meet with each family to learn about their loved one’s needs, living conditions, and personal preferences in order to build a care plan.”

He noted that Assisted Living Locators website also offers an easy-to-use Assessment Tool that can quickly give one insight if it’s time to find a new environment and appropriate senior housing for your aging parent.

Moniz advises adult children to set these long-term planning goals in 2023:

1) Prepare and gather essential medical and financial documents for their aging loved one

2) Make a plan for paying for long-term care

3) Connect with the right kind of support and resources.

“The challenge families with aging parents face today is finding a single source for reliable assistance for a long-term care plan,” he explained. “Assisted Living Locators has a full roster of services for seniors around there need for in-home care or senior living arrangements. From relocation to respite care to alternative solutions for paying for long-term care, our comprehensive resources can help you prepare for the future.”