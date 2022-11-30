News Pioneer Charter School of Science ElementaryStudents Host Food Drive by Independent Staff • November 30, 2022 • 0 Comments Students involved in the Community Involvement Club at the Pioneer Charter School of Science in Everett ran a food drive to benefit the Somerville Homeless Coalition.Shown (above left to right) Sabah Dervifevic; PCSS Counselor Yameci Nunez; PCSS students Niachel Cadet, Liseth Zaa Ortiz, Tariq Francois, and PCSS Dean of Students Nathan Sprengle. Students collected and delivered the food, which will go to families in need in the area.