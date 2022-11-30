Everett Crimson Tide 14-U Team Heads To Pop Warner Super Bowl

Peter Forte doesn’t have to win any more titles. His reputation as one of Pop Warner football’s greatest ambassadors and teachers of the game is secure forever.

Forte led Everett to a national championship in 2012, and a decade later he will be seeking a second title when his Crimson Tide 14-Under football team competes in the national tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, beginning this Sunday.

The Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner 14-U team is pictured after winning the National Division championship. The Everett team will be competing in the Pop Warner National Championships in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, beginning this Sunday.

Everett actually lost to East Lynn, 14-6, in a hard-fought New England championship game. But an off-the-field record-keeping situation led to East Lynn having to relinquish the title. As the regional runner-up, Everett was awarded the title and the invitation to compete in the Nationals.

Everett certainly had a championship-caliber season, winning ten consecutive games and its division title. The Crimson Tide defeated Methuen and a potent Lawrence team in the playoffs following a perfect regular season.

Tyler Freni has been Everett’s star quarterback. “He’s the epitome of a quarterback,” lauded Coach Forte. “He’s a quiet leader and knows everything about other players’ responsibilities in their positions.”

Brian Green and Chance Barreto have been major contributors in all phases of the game. Middle linebacker Kayo Coelho is a leader of the Crimson Tide’s defense. Defensive end Ilbrahim Kaba was a late addition to the team and became one of the MVP candidates. “No matter what position you put Ilbrahim at, he excels,” said Forte. “He just takes the game over at defensive end. He’s like [former NFL Hall of Famer] Lawrence Taylor on defense, he’s unblockable.”

Two Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner cheerleading teams will be competing in the National Cheer Championships in Florida.

A Return Trip for Three of Everett’s Coaches

Three of the Crimson Tide Pop Warner assistant coaches – Dylan Ciprien, Leo Paul, and Joseph LaMonica – were members of the 2012 Everett team that won the national championship in Florida.

Other coaches on Peter Forte’s staff are his son, J.W. Forte, Ryan Silmon, Hector Huertas, Clark Bova, and Irv Ciprien.