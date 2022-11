McGonagle Secures $600,000 in Economic Development Bill

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed the long awaited Economic Development bill which came out of House and Senate Budget Conference Committee with a grand total of $3.76 billion, including $600,000 secured by Rep. Joe McGonagle to design and construct a new park in Everett Square to improve pedestrian access and safety and create opportunities for outdoor dining, farmers markets and other activities.

β€œI am so grateful to my colleagues in both the House and the Senate for working together to pass this bill,” said Rep. McGonagle. β€œIn addition to the funding for hospitals, housing development and clean energy investments, among many other things, I am thrilled it includes the $600,000 to revitalize Everett Square. A downtown space for people to gather as a community outdoors is greatly needed and I look forward to this project. Thanks especially to Speaker Mariano, Chair Michlewitz and Chair Cusack for their hard work in facilitating this success.”