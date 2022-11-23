McGonagle Secures $600,000 in Economic Development Bill

Last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed the long awaited Economic Development bill which came out of House and Senate Budget Conference Committee with a grand total of $3.76 billion, including $600,000 secured by Rep. Joe McGonagle to design and construct a new park in Everett Square to improve pedestrian access and safety and create opportunities for outdoor dining, farmers markets and other activities.

“I am so grateful to my colleagues in both the House and the Senate for working together to pass this bill,” said Rep. McGonagle. “In addition to the funding for hospitals, housing development and clean energy investments, among many other things, I am thrilled it includes the $600,000 to revitalize Everett Square. A downtown space for people to gather as a community outdoors is greatly needed and I look forward to this project. Thanks especially to Speaker Mariano, Chair Michlewitz and Chair Cusack for their hard work in facilitating this success.”