Superintendent Tahiliani Leads Book Discussion

Superintendent Priya Tahiliani led a discussion with educator and author Jessica Lander on Monday, November 14th at the Harvard Book Store. A full house attended the special event spotlighting Lander’s book, “Making Americans: Stories of Historic Struggles, New Ideas, and Inspiration in Immigrant Education.” In addition to reading excerpts from Lander’s book, Lander and Tahiliani engaged in rich dialogue about the importance of building a sense of community and belonging. The two also took questions from the audience. Lander and Tahiliani share a rich background in teaching immigrant origin students and English as a Second Language. Lander’s work features case history, examples of innovative work being done by educators around the country, and the intimate experiences of her former students. “Jessica’s book is filled with arrows pointing us in directions that can help us deliver innovative and successful instruction to students who are new to our country and our schools,” said Superintendent Tahiliani. “It was an honor to help shine the spotlight on this considerable work and to help imagine its potential impact on education in America.”