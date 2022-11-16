City of Everett Honors Veterans

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett recently held its Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon at the Connolly Center to honor all who have served our country.

It was a full house at the Connolly Center as the Everett community gathered to show respect and pay homage to all the local veterans who have served in the United States armed forces.

The Everett Fire Department Honor Guard duri9ng the Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon.

The event was the first Veterans Day ceremony for the newly appointed Veterans Service Officer Antoine Coleman. Coleman and his Executive Assistant Gerri Miranda put together the ceremony.

Attendees enjoyed music performed live by the award-winning Everett High School band and Color Guard led by Gene O’Brien and Penny Yebba. The band performed many patriotic medleys and also played TAPS following the moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to honor veterans.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria spoke about the importance of appreciating veterans and announced that the City of Everett is taking the steps to become a Purple Heart Community as a sign of respect for those who were wounded or killed in combat.

“With these steps, we will be able to place signs across Everett to serve as visual reminders of the important role our veterans play in our community,” said Mayor DeMaria.

According to PurpleHeart.org, “the purpose of the Purple Heart Trail is to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads, highways, bridges, and other monuments that give tribute to the men and women who have been awarded the Purple Heart medal.” It seeks to remind drivers who pass through a city or town about the sacrifice veterans have given to allow others the freedom to travel and live in a free society.

The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Marine Corp Master Sgt. Mark Sobourin, who was deployed in Afghanistan along with Coleman. He shared very thoughtful words and spoke honestly and succinctly to young attendees who were present.

He reminded attendees to never forget and not to take for granted why we are able to live under the umbrella of freedom that we have today.

Other guest speakers during the event included Bishop Robert Brown, Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representative Joe McGonagle.

Mayor DeMaria would like to thank all who attended the ceremony and all the participants who contributed to the success of the event.