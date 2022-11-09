Everett Football Storms Past Taunton, 33–13 in Playoff Opener

The Everett High School football team looked like a Division 1 Super Bowl contender in an impressive 33-13 victory over Taunton in an MIAA first round playoff game before a large hometown crowd Friday night in Taunton.

Everett quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe connected with Giacobbe Ward for a 62-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.

“Getting a score 15 seconds into the game on the road was a big deal and set the tone for the game,” said Everett Coach Rob DiLoreto.

Ellerbe also rushed for two touchdowns in a performance that earned him ‘Star of the Week” honors from the Boston Herald.

“Karmarri had a really strong game on offense,” said head coach Rob DiLoreto. “He made some powerful runs and led our team very well from the quarterback position.”

Damien Lackland continued his fine work out of the backfield while contributing a 6-yard touchdown run.

Rob DiLoreto was very proud of his team’s overall effort.

“Our kids really played inspired football,” said Coach DiLoreto. “We made big plays in all three phases of the game, and I was proud of the effort. We really felt the energy from our fans who made the trip to Taunton for the game.”

Two INTs for DeSousa

David DeSousa returned an interception for a touchdown to account for Everett’s final score of the game. He also had an interception earlier in the game.

“David made some big defensive plays,” said DiLoreto. “He played really well.”

EHS Offensive Line Excels

The outstanding play of Everett’s offensive line was crucial in the victory.

Coach DiLoreto credited Nick Raymond, Ralph Pierre, and Carlos Cornejo for leading the stellar effort up front.

“Our entire offensive line has done a tremendous job all year,” said DiLoreto.

Up Next: Central Catholic

The Crimson Tide (8-1) will travel to Lawrence Friday (7 p.m.) for a quarterfinal round matchup versus Central Catholic. The Raiders defeated Barnstable, 35-8, in their playoff opener.

“They’re a typical old-school Central Catholic team,” said Coach DiLoreto. “They’re very athletic. They’re very fast. They’re well-coached. We have our hands full.”

Central (7-2) has defeated Everett in the last two playoff matchups. Nick Mazzie, son of Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie, booted a 34-yard field in the final minute to lift Central over Everett in the 2018 playoffs. Central defeated Everett, 39-37, in overtime in a 2019 playoff game during which Central was allowed an extra (fifth) down at a key point in the third quarter. Central proceeded to score on that drive.