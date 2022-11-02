McGonagle Presents Check to Portal To Hope

State Representative Joe McGonagle, on behalf of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick, recently presented a check for $6,000 to Deb Fallon and Lori Laviolette from Portal To Hope (PTH) at Everett City Hall.

The money was donated to PTH to help continue the organization’s work in providing programs and services to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking crimes heal and recover.

Check to PTH – State Rep. Joe McGonagle presenting the check to Portal To Hope. (Left to right) City of Everett’s Executive Manager Dolores Lattanzi, PTH Legal Advocate Lori Laviolette, Deb Fallon and State Rep. Joe McGonagle.

“I’m happy to see Portal To Hope receive this well-deserved donation as they continue their mission of one day ending domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking crimes and the stigma that often surrounds it,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “They do tremendous work, and I hope this helps them keep on serving people who are victims of domestic violence.”

Portal To Hope is a community-based non-profit organization that is committed to working with local civic groups, hospitals, law enforcement, religious organizations, and government officials and agencies to ending domestic violence, stalking crimes and sexual assault. It serves Massachusetts communities in Everett, Lynn, Malden, Medford and Winthrop.