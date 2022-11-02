Everett High Football Claims GBL Title, Will Play Taunton in MIAA Playoffs

The Everett High football program is once again the undisputed champion of the Greater Boston League.

The Crimson Tide completed an undefeated ride through the league with a convincing 31-0 victory over Lynn Classical Friday night at Manning Field. Head coach Rob DiLoreto has guided Everett to 15 consecutive GBL wins in his three seasons at the helm of the program.

Everett (7-1), the No. 11 seed in the Division 1 playoffs, will play at No. 6 seed Taunton (5-3) Friday (7 p.m.) in the first round of the MIAA playoffs.

Lackland Rushes for 3 TDs

Damian Lackland scored three touchdowns versus Classical on runs of 2, 31, and 4 yards to lead the high-powered Everett offense that has been basically unstoppable in the past seven games following a season-opening loss to Xaverian.

Angel Diaz returned a fumble by a Classical player on a kickoff return five yards for a touchdown and caused a fumble that led to another Everett touchdown.

“Angel was instrumental in setting the tone for the game,” said Coach DiLoreto.

Everett quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe, a leading candidate for Greater Boston League MVP honors, had another strong effort with some long-gainers on the ground and timely pass completions. Ellerbe scored a touchdown on a 6-yard run in the third quarter.

Looking Ahead to Taunton

Everett (7-1) will bring a seven-game winning streak into its playoff game against Taunton.

“Taunton is a well-disciplined team and plays a very tough schedule,” said DiLoreto. “They’re physical, fast, and very good.”

DiLoreto said the Crimson Tide team bus will leave at 3:30 p.m. to avoid the usual Friday afternoon rush hour traffic.

“We’re very excited to be in the state tournament,” said DiLoreto. “We’re excited for our players and also for the fact that three teams (Everett, Lynn Classical and Revere) are representing the GBL in the playoffs.”

The winner of the Everett-Taunton game will play the winner of the Braintree-Central Catholic game in the quarterfinals next week.