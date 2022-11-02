All You Can Greet: EHS Students, Superintendent Spend an Evening With Kiwanians

Special to the Independent

Superintendent Priya Tahiliani and the Everett Public Schools (EPS) extend their sincerest gratitude to the Everett Kiwanis Club for including Everett High School Key Club members in Wednesday’s Annual Pasta Dinner at the Connolly Center.

Key Club members are joined by Advisor Winter Abboud and Superintendent Priya Tahiliani during the Kiwanis Club Pasta Dinner.

Key Club members, led by advisor Winter Abboud, sold baked goods and beverages during the event. Club members were also available to help the Kiwanians throughout the three-hour, all-you-can-eat dinner fundraiser. Proceeds help the Kiwanis Club maintain its robust scholarship program that benefits EHS graduates every June.

“It was great to see our students engage with the Kiwanians and help ensure the success of this special annual event,” said Superintendent Tahliani. “The Kiwanis Club is the embodiment of a community partner, one that provides a wide range of support to our students.”

The event was a huge success as more than 250 residents enjoyed the delicious pasta dinner.