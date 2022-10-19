Closing in on GBL Title: Everett Football Wins Fifth in a Row, 48–0, Over Medford

The Everett High football team has been a Greater Boston League powerhouse for decades, and Coach Rob DiLoreto’s 2022 contingent has shown no sign of relinquishing its throne.

The Crimson Tide (5-1, 4-0 GBL) scored on their first five possessions on their way to a 48-0 victory over Medford in rainy and windy conditions last Thursday at Hormel Stadium.

Seven different Everett players – Karmarri Ellerbe, Aidan Duclos, Jayden Prophete, Jaiden Williams, Damien Lackland, Matthew LaMonica, and Jalen Jones – scored touchdowns in the game.

Duclos put the “special” in Everett’s special teams by blocking two Somerville punts, which may be a school record. Duclos scooped up the football and returned the first blocked-punt seven yards for a touchdown. LaMonica returned the second blocked-punt 20 yards for a touchdown.

Ellerbe launched Everett’s prolific offense with a 38-yard run for a touchdown. Prophete had a 3-yard run for a score. Williams and Lackland each had 47-yard runs for touchdowns. Jones finalized the rout with a 7-yard run.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather, placekicker Adonis Santos skillfully booted four points after touchdown in the game. Chandler Timleon rushed for a two-point conversion.

Coach DiLoreto singled out Duclos’ rare achievement of blocking multiple punts for touchdowns. “We credit Aidan for being one of the outstanding players in the game,” said DiLoreto. “It was one of those games where we knew the weather was rainy and windy, and we knew we needed to run the ball and play solid defense, and it was a nice night because everybody got a chance to play.”

Everett will host Malden High (3-3, 1-2 GBL) Friday at 6 p.m. A win over Malden would set up a showdown with Lynn Classical (4-1, 3-0 GBL) for the league title in the regular season finale.

DiLoreto Says Everett is ‘A Proud Member’ of GBL

Rob DiLoreto said he was aware of Boston Herald sportswriter Danny Ventura’s comment in his Sweet 16 rankings that Everett should consider playing an independent schedule in the future. DiLoreto refuted the suggestion that Everett football might be leaving the GBL.

“We’re proud members of the Greater Boston League and we have no interest in leaving the league,” said DiLoreto. “We’re committed. We feel the GBL is a perfect league for the City of Everett in all sports. Geographically we have these natural rivalries. For example, we’re playing Malden Friday night, and that is an over 100-year rivalry, and we want to continue that. We love being in the GBL.”