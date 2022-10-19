$3.9M Grant To Provide Jobseekers With Training and Support

Special to the Independent

The Baker-Polito Administration announced more than $3.9 million in grant funding through the Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants. These grants are part of the ongoing effort by the Workforce Skills Cabinet to support additional capacity in ongoing sector-based employment programs that provide job training, placement, and retention services to 562 unemployed and underemployed Massachusetts residents. Among those receiving the grant was DPV Transportation of Everett with a funding amount $180,000. DPV is providing training and placement services to prepare 24 participants for CDL Driver positions. They will partner with Boston Car Service and Rare Trucking 957 A 3 Inc.

“The regional strategy behind the Donnelly Grants was a team effort involving educators, workforce administrators, and economic development professionals that provides us with clear direction in promoting growth across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These targeted investments in workforce training have a positive impact on our business community, workers, and economy.”

Administered by Commonwealth Corporation on behalf of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, this grant initiative is funded through an appropriation for the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund (WCTF) in the Fiscal Year 2021 and 2022 State Budget (line item 7002-1075) and the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. In 2018, the Massachusetts Legislature voted to rename grant awards from the WCTF in memory of the late Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly, who was a steadfast champion of promoting workforce opportunities for people who might otherwise lack a pathway to economic stability.

“Sen. Donnelly was a dedicated advocate for Massachusetts’ working families by supporting better access to economic opportunity,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Partnerships like those funded through these grants reflect his legacy by providing job training that helps workers find more lucrative career pathways and assists businesses with the resources to fill critical positions.”

“We are committed to supporting our workforce and employers by providing job training in high-need sectors like finance, healthcare, the trades, biotech, and more,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “Our community partners and educators are so important in our efforts to help the unemployed and underemployed find good jobs that support their families and themselves.”