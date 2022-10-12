News in Brief

Mayor DeMaria Announces Italian American Heritage Month Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting its Italian American Heritage Month Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1pm to 5pm.

Join us as we raise the Italian flag to fly high at Everett City Hall located at the corner of Broadway and Church St from 1pm to 2pm.

Immediately after, please join us for a celebration from 2pm to 5pm at the Orsogna Plaza located at 316 Main St. to listen to live music from Seabreeze and enjoy various Italian foods.

The event is in honor of Italian American Heritage Month, which is celebrated during the month of October to recognize the achievements and cultural contributions of Italian Americans to the United States.

Mayor DeMaria invites all residents to take part in the celebration of Italian culture and the many contributions that have been made to our community and our country.

Free Drawing Class at Shute Library

Intuitive Drawing: Thursday, October 13th at 7:00 PM. Instructor, Sioux Gerow. If you can doodle, you can do this! Take time to relax and create a unique piece of art through doodling. Intuitive drawing or mark making is a form of drawing from which most abstract art is created. It all begins with a doodle. Using color, shape, line and your own energy you will create a unique artwork on a shell, a rock or a piece of paper. All materials are free, there will be a variety of mark making options. Space is limited, so sign up today by emailing [email protected] or by calling 617-394-2308. Recommended for ages 11 and up. Arts for Everett, a program of Art Lab, funded by the Everett Citizens Foundation and the Everett Cultural Council with funds from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Everett Community Art Walk Continues

The 4th Annual Everett Community Art Walk is open until November 5. Take a walk around Everett to local businesses to find artwork from many different local artists. They’re all waiting for YOU to go find them, just like an art scavenger hunt. The map with all participating local businesses is online at www.integralartseverett.org or pick up a paper map at the Parlin Library or Shute Library. Be sure to tag us @integralartseverett with #EverettCommunityArtWalk2022 #IntegralArtsEverett and #ArtistsOfEverett and join your fellow Art Walk participants in the fun!

Cambridge Half Marathon at Cambridgeside

Cambridge Half Marathon at CambridgeSide will take place on Sunday, November 6 (race begins 7:00 a.m. EST). The 13.1-mile USATF certified course starts and finishes at CambridgeSide. This beautiful and scenic course route features MIT, John W. Weeks Footbridge, Harvard Stadium, Charles River, Harvard Square and more. Registration is currently $125 per person and includes a quarter zip pullover, a race bib with a timing chip and more. Team signups are encouraged. Register at CambridgeSide.com.

Cambridge Half Marathon race proceeds benefit Cambridge Camping (CambridgeCamping.org), City of Cambridge Scholarship Fund (Cambridgema.gov/Services/CityScholarship) and other local charities.

“CambridgeSide has been a gift to Cambridge Camping in so many ways. Their commitment to the community and helping others comes through in everything they do to bring people to Cambridge, to show off our fabulous City and give back; they always give back! We are honored to be a beneficiary of this annual event, their support will help hundreds of children attend summer camp, who otherwise would not have that opportunity,” states Sharon Zimmerman, Co-Executive Director for Cambridge Camping.

“CambridgeSide is excited about the upcoming Cambridge Half Marathon and raising much needed funds for local Cambridge charities. The Cambridge Half Marathon features a flat and fast course with scenic views and is a great day for all involved,” says Melissa LaVita, Regional Marketing Director for CambridgeSide.

The reimagined CambridgeSide is a place to shop, dine, work, indulge and relax in Cambridge, MA, just steps from downtown Boston. CambridgeSide is located near top tourism attractions including the Museum of Science and Charles Riverboat. CambridgeSide is handicapped and MBTA accessible (Green Line T to Lechmere Station or Red Line T to Kendall Square to the free CambridgeSide Shuttle Bus), and offers attached, covered parking. For directions and information, call 617-621-8666 or visit CambridgeSide.com.