Nicolas Recinos of Everett is the winner of a $10 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game.

Recinos chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6,500,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to purchase a house.

He bought his winning ticket at Regina Food Store located at 203 Main St. in Everett. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.